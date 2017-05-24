Scottish

Our guide to authentic Scottish staples, from shortbread with marmalade and vanilla ice cream to a warm shepherd's pie.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 4

Scottish Beef Stew

Nick Nairn says that Scottish beef is some of the best in the world: "Our hardy wee beasts spend most of their time outdoors feeding on grass, and have the minimum amount of human intervention in their rearing." He strongly advises seeking out well-marbled beef for the most tender and succulent stew.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 4

Shortbread with Marmalade and Vanilla Ice Cream

Kenny Rochford's Scottish heritage gives him an edge when making these buttery shortbread bars. "The key is to work the dough by hand," he says. "No modern mixers here!"

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 4

Oaty Mixed Berry Crumble

Nick Nairn likes using finely cut oats in this crumble topping, but you can also grind rolled oats in the food processor to achieve the same texture. A generous amount of butter mixed into the oats makes the crumble especially light and crisp.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 4

Shepherd's Pie

Rainwater Madeira, a fortified wine, gives Brian Hill's pub dish a caramelly sweetness.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up