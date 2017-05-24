Nick Nairn says that Scottish beef is some of the best in the world: "Our hardy wee beasts spend most of their time outdoors feeding on grass, and have the minimum amount of human intervention in their rearing." He strongly advises seeking out well-marbled beef for the most tender and succulent stew.
Nick Nairn likes using finely cut oats in this crumble topping, but you can also grind rolled oats in the food processor to achieve the same texture. A generous amount of butter mixed into the oats makes the crumble especially light and crisp.