Sarah Richardson's 5 Ways to Personalize a Kitchen

Interior designer Sarah Richardson shares easy ways to give any kitchen more personality.

Sarah Richardson

"I'm an eager beaver who just wants to make things right," says Richardson. "Hopefully, people learn from my mistakes." A TV star in Canada with her own lines of paint and furniture, Richardson brings her girl-next-door vibe to the US on the HGTV shows Sarah's House and the upcoming Sarah 101.

1. Mosaic Tiles

Richardson loves mosaic backsplashes, like the "Sunflower" pattern here, made from different types of marble: "Backsplashes are a wonderful place to integrate color and pattern into the kitchen." saltillo-tiles.com.

2. Maximizing Storage

Richardson added drawers and a low countertop under the window to create a baking station, which both preserves natural light and uses every available bit of space.

3. Open Shelves

Richardson likes open shelving instead of upper cabinets: "It's an opportunity for the homeowners to show their personality." Here she used vintage corbels from an antiques shop for the supports.

4. Bright Colors

"A dramatic paint color is a fabulous way to tell a new story in a room—and it's often a missed opportunity," Richardson says. "I've changed my wall color four or five times in the last eight years."

5. Wood Grains

Richardson is a fan of installing cabinets with different wood grains or paint colors—up to four kinds in one room. Here, she installed zebrawood fronts surrounded by painted frames.

