"This is the dish that I make to show wine geeks what beer can do with food," says Sang Yoon of this tender, grilled Thai beef salad with its alluring citrus-and-soy dressing. "I love the acidity of the lime juice and fish sauce in Thai food. Those high-pitched flavors are impossible with wine, but a silky-smooth Belgian beer like Tripel Karmeliet allows them to come through. I serve this salad to my sommelier friends and say, 'Put your Riesling away.'"