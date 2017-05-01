Rustic Italian Gifts

These authentic Italian gift ideas feature a shiny chrome espresso set and a hand-blown snouted jug.

Shiny Espresso Set

Lexon's porcelain "Coffee Time" cups have a chrome glaze and saucers that double as lids.

$65; conranusa.com.

2 of 5

Perfect Pasta

KitchenAid's new attachment can produce six different pasta shapes.

$180; williams-sonoma.com.

3 of 5

Tasting Notes

Barn Simple Press's heavy cotton note cards celebrate wine.

From $4.50 each; barnsimplepress.com.

4 of 5

Snouted Jug

The "Piggy" pitcher from Paola C. is hand-blown in Italy.

$420; tableartonline.com.

5 of 5

Rustic Italian Gifts

Douglas Gayeton shares his astonishing annotated pictures of everyday Italy. $7, amazon.com

