Royal Wedding Food History: What Will Harry and Meghan Serve on the Big Day?

The wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in April took full advantage of spring flavors. The first course consisted of marinated salmon served with crab, wild langoustines and a fresh herb salad. For the main course, guests dined on organic lamb with spring vegetables, English asparagus, potatoes and Windsor sauce. Dessert was honey ice cream, a sherry trifle, and a chocolate parfait.

Give a nod to William and Kate’s nuptials with this herbaceous spring lamb stew or manuka honey ice cream.