Royal Wedding Food History: What Will Harry and Meghan Serve on the Big Day?

A look back at previous royal wedding menus might give us a clue.

As the wedding of Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle inches closer, details have mostly been kept under wraps, though a few tidbits about what guests should expect have come through. We know caterer-to-England's-elite Table Talk will provide the food, and we know their cake will be baked by Claire Ptak of Violet Cakes, and include lemon and elderflower flavors. But until the big day arrives, we won't know exactly what the happy couple and their lucky guests will be dining on. So, as curious gazers from across the pond, let's take a look back at previous royal wedding menus that might give us a clue as to what Harry and Meghan will serve at their reception.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, 2011

The wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in April took full advantage of spring flavors. The first course consisted of marinated salmon served with crab, wild langoustines and a fresh herb salad. For the main course, guests dined on organic lamb with spring vegetables, English asparagus, potatoes and Windsor sauce. Dessert was honey ice cream, a sherry trifle, and a chocolate parfait.

Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones, 1999

With an eye toward austerity, Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones invited guests to a self-service buffet of smoked haddock in pastry, beef stroganoff, and raspberries in cream. The couple continued to break with tradition in their choice of wedding cake, opting to use layers of devil's food cake rather than a traditional tiered fruitcake.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, 1986

At their wedding celebration, Prince Andrew and Fergie featured Eggs Drumkilbo, a mold of egg, aspic and lobster said to have been the late Queen Mother's favorite dish. Lamb with mint sauce, new potatoes, strawberries with clotted cream and a six-tiered wedding cake completed their meal.

Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, 1981

At Charles and Diana's fairytale wedding, the menu included traditional strawberries with cream, brill in lobster sauce and Princess of Wales chicken (chicken stuffed with fine lamb mousse). The couple served a grand total of 27 cakes, including their official wedding cake (an ornate five-foot tall fruitcake with white icing).

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, 1973

At the marriage of Princess Anne and Mark Philips, guests enjoyed a lavish lunch featuring lobster, partridge, fresh peas, peppermint ice cream, and a wedding cake made exactly five-feet six-inches tall—just the height of the bride.

Princess Elizabeth (Queen Elizabeth II) and Philip Mountbatten (Prince Philip) of Greece, 1947

Though this November wedding took place in a time of post-war austerity, royal chefs still produced such dishes as Filet de Sole Mountbatten, Perdreau (Partridge) en Casserole and Bombe Glacee Princesse Elizabeth—an ice cream dish made with luxuriously out-of-season strawberries.

Prince Albert (George VI) and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (The Queen Mother), 1923

Prince Albert and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon served guests a grand bill of fare featuring signature dishes named for members of the royal family: Consommé á la Windsor, Suprèmes de Saumon Reine Mary, Côtelettes d'Agneau Prince Albert, Chapons á la Strathmore and Fraises Duchesse Elizabeth.

