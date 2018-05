This terrific, Italian-inspired meat-and-potato dish is on the menu at Terra. One night, Carl Doumani decided to make it at home. "He got so excited that he called the restaurant on a busy night in the middle of service, and he wouldn't get off the phone until he'd run through a list of different cuts of meat he wanted to use," says his daughter, Lissa. Feel free to play fast and loose with this recipe: You can use almost any tender cut of beef—such as strip steak or tenderloin—as long as it's sliced thin; if watercress is unavailable, substitute mizuna.