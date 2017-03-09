Regional Menus

Leigh Magar makes some of the most sensational hats in Charleston, South Carolina—a city where a hat really means something. She outfits cookbook authors Matt Lee and Ted Lee in fedoras for a wonderful outdoor dinner party.GO TO RECIPE
Sonoma's Scribe makes wines using wild yeasts. Fittingly, its young winemaker, Andrew Mariani, throws wild parties at the estate's old hacienda, complete with amazing food and great wine served right from the barrel.
Actor Bryan Batt downs martini after martini on TV's 1960s-era Mad Men. He also loves having cocktails at home in New Orleans. He celebrates the city's great cocktails and great style with a party in his old carriage house.
Spago Beverly Hills is the quintessential West Coast restaurant. But when chef Lee Hefter invites his colleagues to Thanksgiving, the menu celebrates his East Coast roots—from the squash soup to the maple-syrup gravy.
All talented chefs rely on high-quality ingredients from top purveyors, but Portland chef Steve Corry has found the perfect source in neighbor and friend Taylor Griffin, who imports some of the world's most extraordinary ingredients. The resulting recipes show just how thrilling and satisfying the combination of native and imported foods can be.
