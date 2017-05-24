Recipes From Sustainable Food Visionaries

These amazing dishes include tangy turnip kimchi and chicken liver crostini.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 8

Salmon with Oyster Mushrooms and Peppers

During the summer, Maria Hines gets heirloom peppers from one of her favorite farmers, Billy Allstot. She'll sometimes add a silky red pepper puree to accompany this wild salmon dish, but here she goes without for simplicity.

 

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 8

Brussels Sprouts and Smoky Onions on Cheddar Toast

Deborah Madison became a hero to vegetarians in the late 1980s, when she published the Greens Cookbook. She became a household name when her 1997 tome, Vegetarian Cooking for Everyone, turned into a phenomenal best seller. She owes her success to simple, inventive recipes like this open-faced sandwich, for which she cooks onions with smoked paprika until they're soft, sweet and rich in flavor.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 8 PHOTO © QUENTIN BACON

Chicken Soup with Rosemary Matzo Balls

At Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills, New York, chef Dan Barber prepares this soup with seasonal chicken (raised in late spring, summer and fall), using wings, backs, necks and feet. His recipe yields almost eight quarts of broth, so there's plenty to freeze. He likes serving the soup with fluffy matzo balls laced with rosemary.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 8

Turnip Kimchi

Most kimchi (Korean fermented pickles) use lots of red chile flakes and are bold and spicy. This is a white kimchi, which means it's made without the red chile. Some kimchi ferment for weeks, but Andrea Reusing lets these turnips pickle at room temperature for only two days. "It's really special to have something that's just starting to ferment," she says. "It's more about the flavor of the vegetable."

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 8

Chicken Liver Crostini

"Every good chicken has a good liver," says Peter Hoffman. "Sometimes I eat the liver myself as the cook's reward, and sometimes I let a bunch accumulate in the freezer until I have enough to make this recipe." His beautifully silky puree is accented with sweet sautéed apples, smoky bacon and a splash of brandy, then served on crunchy toasts. For a healthier version, omit the 4 tablespoons of chilled butter in Step 4.

 

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 8

Green Salad with Nutty Vinaigrette

This simple salad has a nicely nutty dressing made with both walnut and hazelnut oils. It's garnished with pleasantly spicy yellow tatsoi blossoms, when David Kinch has them in his garden.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 8

Bacon Quinoa with Almonds and Herbs

"Quinoa is a miracle food," says Bruce Sherman. Native to the Andes Mountains, the nutty, protein-rich grain is now also grown in the U.S. Sherman tosses it with smoky bacon and toasted almonds to make a substantial side dish that's delicious with poached eggs or roasted chicken.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 8

Roasted Sardines with Olives, Capers and Parsley

Chris Cosentino of San Francisco's Incanto is known for his offal dishes but a hearty fish like sardine, served whole, can also appeal to the nose-to-tail crowd. Cosentino pan-fries the omega-3-rich fish with an exhilarating mix of olives, capers, lemon zest, parsley and chiles. To make this more of a main course, he prepares a crunchy salad of artichokes and sunchokes to eat alongside.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up