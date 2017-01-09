Recipes From Pete Evans

The Australian chef dishes on his favorite recipes, from gorgonzola, fig, and pancetta pizza to barbecued salmon with green mango salad.

Easy Grilled Paella

To cook this seafood-and-chorizo paella, Pete Evans uses his grill as both a stovetop and an oven, simultaneously using direct and indirect heat. We've replaced his whole crab with jumbo lump crabmeat for simplicity's sake.

Whole Grilled Fish with Crispy Garlic and Red Chiles

Pete Evans grills whole fish in banana leaves with soy, sherry and ginger.

Scallops with Warm Tomato-Basil Dressing

These rich, herb-scented scallops need a crisp light beer. Try Left Hand's frothy Polestar Pilsner. Or pour an unoaked Chardonnay.

Gorgonzola, Fig and Pancetta Pizza

Since this pizza has a lot going on—from creamy cheese to sweet figs—pair it with a refreshing lager, like Tasmania's James Boag's. A sparkling rosé, like the NV Jansz Premium Rosé, would also work.

Rib Eye Steaks with Pete's Barbecue Sauce

Pete Evens on grilling outside: "It's just more fun than cooking indoors—and it gets my kids off Facebook."

Balinese Grilled Chicken

On a surfing trip to Indonesia, Pete Evans tried a version of this chicken roasted over an open fire. The turmeric, chiles and ginger in the marinade are popular flavors in Indonesian cooking.

Barbecued Salmon with Green Mango Salad

Chef Pete Evans uses green mango—which is firm and a little crunchy—for the fresh, bright salad that accompanies the salmon fillets here.

Grilled Shrimp with Sweet Chile Sauce

Chile-spiced shrimp cooks on a grill or in a grill pan in just 30 minutes.

