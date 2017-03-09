Recipes for Eclipse Fans

Grandma's Lasagna

In Twilight, New Moon and Eclipse (the first three books in the saga by Stephenie Meyer), the teenage heroine Bella Swan falls in love with schoolmate Edward Cullen, gets hunted by bloodthirsty vampires who want to kill her, and still finds the time to make home-cooked meals like lasagna for her father, Charlie, the chief of police in Forks, Washington.
Red Chile-Chicken Enchiladas

In Twilight, heroine Bella Swan contemplates the mysterious Edward Cullen as she prepares chicken enchiladas for dinner. Smoky guajillo chiles and fruity ancho chiles give heat to these enchiladas.
Multigrain Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Bella Swan makes grilled cheese sandwiches for her father Charlie, his best friend Billy Black and Billy's son Jacob, who falls in love with her and turns out to be a werewolf.

Fettuccine with Mushrooms, Tarragon, and Goat-Cheese Sauce

Bella Swan will never forget her first date with Edward Cullen at a quiet diner. Eager for the waitress to leave them alone, Bella orders the first thing she sees on the menu, mushroom ravioli, and listens as Edward begins to reveal that he is a "vegetarian" vampire, meaning he chooses to hunt animals instead of humans for the blood that he instinctually craves. This quick and easy vegetarian pasta has a delectably rich-tasting sauce that clings to each strand of fettuccine and requires no cooking.
Spinach and Pepper-Jack Pizza

Pizza tastes no better than dirt to Edward Cullen, a vampire who prefers a diet of mountain lion blood and leaves his slice untouched in Twilight. Jalapeño-laced pepper-jack cheese in this vegetarian recipe gives the pizza a spicy bite.

Cheddar BLT Burgers with Tarragon Russian Dressing

At her post–high school graduation lunch, Bella picks at her burger and worries about the impending battle between her werewolf and "vegetarian" vampire friends against the "newborn" vampires who want to kill her.

Yellow Layer Cake with Vanilla Frosting

In Eclipse, Bella Swan wants to have her cake and eat it too: She says she's in love with both 'vegetarian' vampire Edward Cullen and werewolf Jacob Black and wants to keep them both in her life.

Cod-and-Clam Avgolemono Stew

In Eclipse, Edward Cullen and his family have to fight a gang of blood-thirsty "newborn" vampires. Equally tempting are the littleneck clams in this delicious version of a traditional Greek stew.
10-Minute Tomato Sauce

A more pleasant alternative to real blood, this tomato sauce is both supersimple and luxurious.
Salted Fudge Brownies

Chocolaty, dense brownies are the perfect vegetarian dessert. No fangs are needed to bite into these.

—Alessandra Bulow

