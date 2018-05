Andrew Zimmern first had this dish at a café in Penang, Malaysia. It wasn't until he showed up with his crew that he could figure out every ingredient in the dish from the chef. While this version is made with chicken, the sauce goes great with any type of protein, including lobster, pork chops, quail and lamb chops. The most surprising ingredient? Simply Heinz ketchup. "The stuff is awesome and very traditional in many parts of southern Asia, where tomato-vinegar-sugar sauces have been used for centuries," says Zimmern.