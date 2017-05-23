Recipes from America's Greatest New Cooks

Easy, fresh comfort food from a chef groupie turned food-world star.

Vidalia onion soufflé was a fixture at Thanksgiving and Christmas meals when Sarah Simmons, founder of NYC’s City Grit was growing up in Fayetteville, North Carolina. This version—lighter and airier than the one her mother makes—can be prepared in individual gratin dishes or in one big baking dish. Feel free to use any sweet onion you can get, such as Vidalia, Walla Walla or Oso Sweet.