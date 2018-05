The Kahala Hotel & Resort, Oahu: FLOATING YOGA

The innovative wellness program now includes moonlight meditation and sunrise SUP yoga. SUP is short for stand-up paddleboard: Participants do sun salutations on their boards as the sun rises over Koko Head.

Grand Wailea, Maui: FORAGED DINNERS

Mike Lofaro, the chef at the hotel’s Humuhumunukunukuapua’a (named for Hawaii’s state fish), treks through jungles to pick strawberry guava; climbs down cliff faces with a backpack, wet suit and spearfishing gun; and combs reefs for uni.Then he turns the ingredients he finds into menus for his monthly Ka Malama dinners.

Grand Hyatt, Kauai: HYPERLOCAL SALADS

A former tennis court is now a large hydroponic garden producing 300 pounds of salad greens each week. Created in collaboration with the University of Hawaii’s College of Tropical Agriculture, the farm currently grows seven different types of lettuce.