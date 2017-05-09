Readers' Picks: Favorite Recipes

F&W readers select their favorite recipes, from pan-roasted salmon with tomato vinaigrette to lemon pudding cakes.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 9

Beef Stew in Red Wine Sauce

For this beef stew, Jacques Pépin uses a special piece of the shoulder called the flatiron steak. This long, narrow piece is extremely lean, tender and moist, and it makes an ideal stew. This rich, winey beef stew is always a hit with his chef friends.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 9

Pasta with Sausage, Basil and Mustard

In matching spicy sausage with a creamy mustard sauce and fragrant basil, British cookbook author Nigel Slater created a quick pasta supper with warm, mildly spicy flavors, perfect for a cool fall or winter evening.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 9

Pan-Roasted Salmon with Tomato Vinaigrette

Grape tomatoes sautéed with capers, shallot and cumin form a bright, chunky sauce for seared salmon. The recipe is from Ted Allen's cookbook, The Food You Want to Eat.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 9

Sautéed Chicken with Olives, Capers and Roasted Lemons

This piquant dish from Lidia Bastianich's Missouri restaurant, Lidia's Kansas City, is one of our favorite ways to prepare skinless chicken breasts.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 9

Lemon Pudding Cakes

These pillowy, vitamin C-packed cakelets are adapted from The Greyston Bakery Cookbook. "When you overwhelm dry ingredients with wet ones, an amazing texture separation happens," Sara Kate Gillingham-Ryan says. "These cakes are rich without being too heavy."

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 9

Chickpea and Spinach Stew

Tomato, golden raisins and saffron transform canned chickpeas in this sweet and savory specialty of Seville from Spanish cookbook author Janet Mendel.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 9

Mini Black-Bottom Cheesecakes

In these single-serving desserts from F&W's Grace Parisi, the rich and creamy cheesecakes are baked atop a chocolate-wafer base. You don't need any special equipment to make them—just a muffin tin and foil liners.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 9

Herb-and-Cheese-Filled Chicken Thighs

Here, Mario Batali stuffs chicken thighs with bread crumbs, herbs and cheese for a rich (but easy) main dish.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 9

Parmesan-Crusted Chicken with Arugula Salad

This extraordinarily simple dish is packed with flavor.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up