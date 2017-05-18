Quiche Recipes

The small amount of sour cream in this recipe gives the quiche a super-silky texture. We used chopped chives here, but lots of other herbs would be nice, too, such as sage, thyme or rosemary. The quiche is perfect for breakfast, or with a salad for a light lunch or dinner.
"I love quiche, but it has to be several inches high and made right," says star chef Thomas Keller. This high-rising version, which is adapted from a recipe in his Bouchon cookbook, just might be the perfect one, and it’s well worth the time it takes to prepare. Layering the sautéed mushrooms and shredded cheese ensures that they’re nicely distributed throughout the silky egg custard.
"To make a proper tarte flambé, you need a wood-burning oven with a stone floor," explains Jean-Georges Vongerichtenof the thin-crusted Alsatian pizza topped with bacon, onions and fromage blanc. Here, he folds those same basic ingredients (replacing the fromage blanc with cheddar) into a light custard and bakes it in a buttery pastry crust. "Not everyone has a pizza oven at home, so I decided to make it in the form of a quiche."