Prosecco Cocktails

The Italian white wine is the main ingredient in the Red Velvet, a riff on the Black Velvet, and a variety of other refreshing cocktails. 

1 of 5

Red Velvet

This riff on the Black Velvet replaces the Champagne with Prosecco and the Guinness with raspberry-flavored lambic, a type of wheat beer made with wild yeasts.

2 of 5

Prosecco-Saba Cocktail

This tart Italian cocktail–comprised of just two ingredients–can be mixed before serving or served as a layered drink for guests to stir themselves.

3 of 5

Pomelder Prosecco Punch

This sweet-tart, aromatic punch gets a ton of flavor and a rosy hue from pomegranate juice that's reduced to a syrup with fresh ginger and cardamom. St. Germain elderflower liqueur adds fragrant sweetness. The recipe comes from a member of the Food52 online community, a veterinarian from Portland, Oregon whose screen name is hardlikearmour.

4 of 5

Bubbling Mario

With two Italian ingredients–Prosecco and the bright orange-red aperitivo Aperol–the cocktail is a nod to Mario Batali's heritage.

5 of 5 Eva Kolenko

Grapefruit Spritz 

We’re bidding farewell to winter and embracing spring in this rosy cocktail, combining the last of winter’s citrus with seasonal raspberries. Tart and bitter notes from the grapefruit juice and Campari are balanced by floral crème de framboise and raspberries. It’s a cocktail worthy of your Easter buffet, and a refreshing change from too-sweet lemonade or mimosas.

