Prosecco Cocktails

This sweet-tart, aromatic punch gets a ton of flavor and a rosy hue from pomegranate juice that's reduced to a syrup with fresh ginger and cardamom. St. Germain elderflower liqueur adds fragrant sweetness. The recipe comes from a member of the Food52 online community, a veterinarian from Portland, Oregon whose screen name is hardlikearmour.
We’re bidding farewell to winter and embracing spring in this rosy cocktail, combining the last of winter’s citrus with seasonal raspberries. Tart and bitter notes from the grapefruit juice and Campari are balanced by floral crème de framboise and raspberries. It’s a cocktail worthy of your Easter buffet, and a refreshing change from too-sweet lemonade or mimosas.