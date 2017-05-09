Presidential Indulgences

Recipes inspired by presidential preferences, from Ronald Reagan's love of steak to JFK's favorite hot fudge.

Barbecued Shrimp with Cheese Grits

Bill Clinton had a penchant for barbecue, and would probably love these delectable barbecued shrimp served with bourbon-molasses sauce and cheese grits.

Lemon-Brined Fried Chicken

True to his Southern roots, Jimmy Carter loved fried chicken. We suggest Thomas Keller's supercrispy and juicy lemon-brined Napa version.

Crosshatch Hot Dogs on Grilled Croissants

Franklin D. Roosevelt was fond of hot dogs; we think this crosshatch version, served in a warm mustard-brushed croissant, would have been to his liking.

Garlicky Herb-Rubbed Hanger Steaks

Ronald Reagan, a huge steak fan, would most likely have appreciated these garlicky herb-rubbed hangar steaks.

Beef Stew in Red Wine Sauce

Dwight D. Eisenhower loved hearty beef stews. Jacques Pépin's version, slow-simmered with a robust red wine, is a fitting homage.

 

Vanilla Ice Cream Sundaes with Hot Fudge and Caramel Sauces

John F. Kennedy had a soft spot for ice cream topped with gooey hot fudge.

Salted Fudge Brownies

Richard Nixon was a huge brownie fan and might have loved these fudgy, sweet-salty brownies, a childhood recipe from F&W Restaurant Editor Kate Krader.

