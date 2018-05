This place is mobbed even in winter, when all other places aren’t. Everywhere I went, people asked if I’d eaten at Empire. I think it’s because, until it opened, there wasn’t much to speak of in the way of Chinese food in this town. Now I’ve eaten here alone twice. The menu is mostly traditional Cantonese. And while the pastrami egg roll is an attention-grabber, I’m more a fan of their lobster dumplings and longevity noodles (at left), and the crispy local flounder with black bean sauce. Fresh seafood at Empire reminds me that you don’t need to dine at the Lobster Pound—with a Gorton’s of Gloucester–themed dining room—to enjoy great seafood in Portland. 575 Congress St.; portlandempire.com