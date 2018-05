Defne Koryurek created this recipe, a.k.a. Eggs alla Kortun, when she and her husband, Vasif Kortun, were living in New York City in the '90s. He loved the combination of toasted bread, poached eggs, sizzling feta and olives, so she decided to name the dish after him. When they returned to Istanbul, Koryurek opened a cafe, Refika; this was one of the first things she put on the menu. She says, "To our delight, it sold like crazy!"