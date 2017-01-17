Pinot Grigio Pairings

From a light cucumber-grapefruit crab salad to grilled halibut with orange rémoulade, here are some terrific recipes to pair with Pinot Grigio.

Seafood Tostada Bites

Pinot Grigio pairs with light fish dishes. Light seafood dishes seem to take on more flavor when matched with equally delicate white wines, such as Pinot Grigio or Arneis from Italy or Chablis from France.

Creole Shrimp with Garlic and Lemon

Eco-minded chefs are cooking with wild American shrimp, but not just for ethical reasons. As Tory McPhail says, "They taste cleaner and crisper, since they swim in the tides."

Grilled Squid Salad with Celery Leaf Pesto

Melissa Kelly's inspiration for this salad is a dish she ate in Santa Margherita, on the Ligurian Coast of Italy. It includes butter beans; they're a terrific source of potassium, iron, copper and manganese and rich in soluble fiber, which helps lower cholesterol.

Orzo Risotto with Buttery Shrimp

When Ryan Poli and his kitchen staff tried finishing orzo risotto-style (stirring the cooked orzo with stock until creamy) they got fantastic results with impressive speed.

Cucumber-Grapefruit Crab Salad

Sandro Gamba uses nonfat yogurt in many of his sauces and salad dressings. Here he mixes it with succulent Dungeness crab, a high-protein seafood that's also high in iron and zinc.

Grilled Halibut with Orange Rémoulade

The only part of this simple supper that requires any effort is the rémoulade sauce —and that just calls for a little chopping and stirring. Dried tarragon works surprisingly well here, but use fresh, of course, if you have it on hand.

