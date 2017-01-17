Pinot Grigio Pairings

Pinot Grigio pairs with light fish dishes. Light seafood dishes seem to take on more flavor when matched with equally delicate white wines, such as Pinot Grigio or Arneis from Italy or Chablis from France.
Melissa Kelly's inspiration for this salad is a dish she ate in Santa Margherita, on the Ligurian Coast of Italy. It includes butter beans; they're a terrific source of potassium, iron, copper and manganese and rich in soluble fiber, which helps lower cholesterol.
The only part of this simple supper that requires any effort is the rémoulade sauce —and that just calls for a little chopping and stirring. Dried tarragon works surprisingly well here, but use fresh, of course, if you have it on hand.