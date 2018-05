Pimientos are large, sweet, heart-shaped peppers that are typically used for canning. Pimento cheese—the simple combination of grated cheddar cheese with mayonnaise and pimientos—is a Southern staple often served on crackers or vegetables. The key to making the best pimento cheese is top-quality sharp cheddar. But Angie Mosier, owner of Blue-Eyed Daisy Bakeshop in Palmetto, Georgia, says her personal secret is using sweet onions like Vidalia or Walla Walla.