Piedmont's Bold New Brewers

Teo Musso’s pub is a destination for beer fanatics.
Ingredients at La Baladin
Lately, Teo Musso has been experimenting with growing his own barley and making his own malts—as well as exposing his beer to music as it ferments.
Marco Marengo
“We’re in a town where the idea of serving beer is absurd,” says Marco Marengo. When he and his partner first approached the mayor of Neive to get a permit to open their brewpub, they mayor laughed and said, “Listen: You can open, you just can’t call it a brewery. You must call it a winery.”