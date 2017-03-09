Picnic Baskets

Versatile bags for the perfect picnic, from a silk-screened canvas tote to a multi-colored bento box.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 4

Collapsible Cooler

Chef Kelly Liken of the eponymous Vail, CO, restaurant vacations where she can fish. She travels with this versatile picnic basket, which folds to fit inside her luggage. $47; cooking.com.

Advertisement
2 of 4

Hero Bags Picnic Tote

Made from silk-screened canvas, this roomy tote has a pocket for bottles and space for food. $35; herobags.com.

3 of 4

Rugged Cooler

Chef Bryan Caswell relies on Yeti coolers to keep food fresh. Caswell says, "You can keep a Yeti in the sun for 10 days, but it will stay cold. It's amazing." From $160; yeticoolers.com.

Advertisement
4 of 4

Melamine Bento Box

Three stacking trays neatly contain a multipart meal. $38; plasticashop.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up