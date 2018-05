After rolling out the dough with an old-fashioned Atlas machine, Domenica Marchetti tests the pasta sheets by holding her hand up behind one. If she can see a shadow, the sheets are the right thickness to stuff. "The dough should be thin, but still have substance and texture," she says.

Tip: "Always err on the side of making ravioli dough a little bit sticky," Marchetti says. "You can sprinkle on more flour as you roll it out."