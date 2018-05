To help his pretzels develop a shiny, professional-looking crust, chef Röckenwagner soaks the uncooked twists briefly in a solution of lye, a caustic alkali.

Don't let the fact that lye is used to make soap and clear drains put you off. Its high pH, which browns a pretzel's crust, is neutralized in the process.

Lye Alternative

Baking soda, a less powerful alkali than lye, can be used as a substitute. The results will be more like bagels than pretzels, but they'll still be delicious hot from the oven.