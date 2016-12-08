Pâté Recipes

French for the word “pie”, pâté is an elegant dip consisting of meat, seasonings and fat. Typically liver comes to mind as the main ingredient but veal, ham, seafood or vegetables can be used as well. It can be prepared as a spreadable paste or coarsely textured, known as country pâté. This delectable dish is usually served as a first course and can be made in a variety of way.  Scroll through for a few of our favorite recipes.

Chicken Liver Pâté with Green Peppercorns

The richness of this silky pate is balanced by tart green peppercorns. It's even better made a day ahead, making it a convenient Thanksgiving Day starter.

Chicken Liver Pâté with Pistachios

Marcia Kiesel's pâté makes an elegant holiday gift presented in a pretty porcelain ramekin with crackers or crispy wafers, like Margaret's Artisan Flatbread. The buttery, earthy pâté can be spread on crostini, stuffed into Cognac-poached prunes, or even shaped into small balls and deep-fried with sage leaves

Apricot Pâte de Fruit

According to Jacques Pépin, "Pâtes de fruits, or fruit jellies, are very popular around the holidays—and usually expensive." In France, pâtes de fruits are sold in high-end pâtisseries or pastry shops. The French roll them in sanding sugar, which has large crystals that cling to the candy without melting. Table sugar also works, as long as the jellies are rolled in it just before serving.

Porcini-and-Pecan Pâté

Proving that vegetables can be as satisfying as meat, chef Sean Baker serves this mushroom pate on the vegan "charcuterie" plate at his Berkeley restaurant, Gather.

Smoked Bluefish Pâté

This creamy pate from Gabriel Frasca and Amanda Lydon, chefs at Nantucket's Straight Wharf Restaurant, has an amazingly rich, smoky flavor.

Raspberry Pâte de Fruit

Jacques Pepin on a French classic: "Pates de fruits, or fruit jellies, are very popular around the holidays--and usually expensive."

Pâte à Choux

This classic recipe for choux pastry bakes up into airy, tender puffs, and can be used for anything from sweet cream puffs to cheesy gougères.

Armenian Bean and Walnut Pâté

Ana Sortun learned this recipe from a friend in Armenia named Armen Mehrabyan, an exporter who supplies her restaurant Oleana with great teas and with spice blends for fish. You can mold the pate in a terrine or bowl lined with plastic wrap if you prefer a different shape.

Schmaltzy Pâté

Michael Solomonov follows some kosher guidelines at Zahav and doesn't mix dairy with meat. To make his chopped chicken liver as luxurious as pate, he adds schmaltz (rendered chicken fat) to chicken livers for richness instead of butter or cream, then passes the result through a sieve to make it ultrasmooth.

Country Pâté Banh Mi

Silken tofu blended with lemongrass and lime juice is a terrific dairy-free stand-in for mayonnaise in this riff on the Vietnamese banh mi sandwich. Adam Erace sometimes makes the sandwich with local scrapple (a hash of pork scraps and trimmings combined with cornmeal and shaped into a log or loaf).

Chicken-Liver Crostini

This is a simple, classic Florentine chicken-liver pate, which can be prepared in a coarse or smooth style. To make the rustic recipe here more elegant, Marco Canora suggests processing the cooked livers until very smooth, spreading the pate in ramekins and topping it with a layer of chicken fat.

