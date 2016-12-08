Pâté Recipes

French for the word “pie”, pâté is an elegant dip consisting of meat, seasonings and fat. Typically liver comes to mind as the main ingredient but veal, ham, seafood or vegetables can be used as well. It can be prepared as a spreadable paste or coarsely textured, known as country pâté. This delectable dish is usually served as a first course and can be made in a variety of way. Scroll through for a few of our favorite recipes.