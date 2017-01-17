Party Wines

Buying wine for a house full of guests can be expensive. Here, some under $10 stars.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 9

10 Ultimate Wines for Dinner Parties

Here, 10 super-versatile wines under $25—all welcome at any dinner party.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 9

Amazing Value Wines

These 20 brilliant bottles—all in stores now—are terrific deals.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 9

The Box Wine Bonus

Box wines last because the bag inside collapses as the wine is poured, so almost no oxygen reaches the liquid. Plus, they offer great value and easy party pouring.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 9

Champagne Guide

Champagne tastes great around the holidays—or any other time, for that matter. Here's F&W's guide to the festive fizz.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 9

A Sparkling Wine and Cheese Tasting Party

Sparkling wine is great with cheese because the bubbles cut through creaminess. Look for these five stellar sparklers.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 9

Value Champagne

Ray Isle names an excellent basic Champagne, plus four super-value alternatives.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 9

Wine-Giving Strategies: 5 Ways to Make Party Hosts Happy

Here, five strategies for successful wine-giving.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 9

Vintages to Buy Today

Here's an easy shopping strategy: look for bottles from these recent top vintages. They'll always be good bets.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 9

Easy-To-Find Value Wines

Here, five easy-to-find value wines for last-minute shoppers.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up