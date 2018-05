Although Miamians are assumed to be too bathing-suit conscious to indulge in dessert, this decadent milk-chocolate cremoso (a silky pudding-like dish) drizzled with olive oil is one of the best-sellers at Michael’s. “Some people are like, ‘Whoa…olive oil and chocolate?’ ” says Michael Schwartz. “But the olive oil reinforces the richness of the cremoso. As if you need any more richness.”