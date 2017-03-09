Paola Navone: Mastering the Vintage-Modern Mix

Paola Navone recently transformed a former tobacco shop in Milan into Pane e Acqua, a restaurant that showcases new and vintage pieces from the adjacent furniture shop. Everything is for sale, so the design changes constantly. The front of the steel-topped bar is covered with weathered 1920s metal tiles salvaged from New York City hotels.
Paolo Navone replaced a landscape on the Calligraphy soup tureen with an elegant scroll pattern ($925, pictured). The Prova Prima line ($50) was inspired by artisans' paint swatches. bergdorfgoodman.com.