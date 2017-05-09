These ten dishes rely mostly on pantry staples as well as common fridge ingredients like eggs and milk. Chef Laurent Tourondel uses a cured pork sausage flavored with fennel seed, anise and garlic in this hearty chili.
Jean-Georges Vongerichten is so fond of his wife Marja's ultrarich mac and cheese that it appears on the menu at the Mercer Kitchen, one of his New York restaurants. Marja makes the dish with four cheeses, from creamy Monterey Jack to extra-sharp cheddar. The most unusual touch: the cubes of cream cheese that melt on top.
Jose Garces slowly simmers white beans in a rich pork stock, then combines them with cooked pork butt. In the easy way, slab bacon and smoked ham stand in for cooked pork butt, adding a great smoky flavor to canned white beans.
Whole-wheat spaghetti is one of Melissa Rubel's favorite pastas because it is a good source of fiber and has an appealing chewiness. Here, she updates sesame noodles, a Chinese take-out classic, by giving the peanut sauce a hit of fiery red curry paste.
In this takeoff on the campfire classic, Grace Parisi replaces crunchy graham crackers with buttery store-bought pound cake, sandwiched with marshmallow fluff and peanut butter and served alongside a cup of warm melted chocolate for dipping.