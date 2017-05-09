Pantry Staples

Go-to culinary essentials, from creamy butter beans to pound cake s'mores.

Blt Chili

These ten dishes rely mostly on pantry staples as well as common fridge ingredients like eggs and milk. Chef Laurent Tourondel uses a cured pork sausage flavored with fennel seed, anise and garlic in this hearty chili.

Penne with Triple Tomato Sauce

F&W's Melissa Rubel uses tomatoes in three forms—fresh, sun-dried and paste—for her thick and creamy, deeply tomatoey sauce.

Marja's Mac-and-Cheese

Jean-Georges Vongerichten is so fond of his wife Marja's ultrarich mac and cheese that it appears on the menu at the Mercer Kitchen, one of his New York restaurants. Marja makes the dish with four cheeses, from creamy Monterey Jack to extra-sharp cheddar. The most unusual touch: the cubes of cream cheese that melt on top.

Butter Bean, Tuna and Celery Salad

Big, creamy butter beans give a tuna and celery salad terrific heartiness. The salad would also be delicious spooned over slices of warm grilled country bread.

Potato, Salami, and Cheese Frittata

Accompany the rich frittata with a chardonnay from South Africa. Their wines tend to be French in style, with more acidity and less fruitiness than those from the United States.

Ham, Escarole and Bean Stew

Jose Garces slowly simmers white beans in a rich pork stock, then combines them with cooked pork butt. In the easy way, slab bacon and smoked ham stand in for cooked pork butt, adding a great smoky flavor to canned white beans.

Red Curry Peanut Noodles

Whole-wheat spaghetti is one of Melissa Rubel's favorite pastas because it is a good source of fiber and has an appealing chewiness. Here, she updates sesame noodles, a Chinese take-out classic, by giving the peanut sauce a hit of fiery red curry paste.

Peanut Butter Pound Cake S'mores

In this takeoff on the campfire classic, Grace Parisi replaces crunchy graham crackers with buttery store-bought pound cake, sandwiched with marshmallow fluff and peanut butter and served alongside a cup of warm melted chocolate for dipping.

