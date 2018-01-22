Panna Cotta

Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta with Honey-Glazed Apricots

Kate Neumann describes this cool, delicate dessert as "just fruit and cream, barely sweetened. It has the qualities of custard without the egginess. Greek yogurt makes it wonderfully tangy." She tops the panna cotta with dried apricots that she's plumped in wine and honey, often adding a scattering of crunchy, salty toasted almonds or pistachios.

Chocolate Panna Cotta with Spiced Pepita Brittle

This light, silky panna cotta tastes a lot like hot cocoa in custard form. The brittle is easy to make; heat sugar and water on the stove, swirl in butter and spiced pepitas (shelled pumpkin seeds), then let cool.

Vanilla and Cranberry Panna Cotta Parfaits

This dessert is made up of two elements—creamy vanilla panna cotta and a clear cranberry jelly. Alison Attenborough created a graphic look by tilting the plastic glasses at a 45-degree angle as the first two layers are poured and allowed to set.

Yogurt Panna Cotta with Pineapple Granita

Pastry chef Jansen Chan grew up eating a Chinese dessert called "almond Jell-O"—essentially an almond-flavored panna cotta. Then he had his first real Italian panna cotta: "It was plainer, but so much richer," he recalls. Here, Chan toys with the classic, creating a version with Greek yogurt and nonfat sour cream that is luxuriously creamy, yet still low in fat and calories.

Creamy Rose Panna Cotta

Chef Erin Eastland created this supereasy and beautiful dessert using rose syrup.

Sweet Potato Panna Cotta

The panna cottas can be refrigerated in the ramekins for up to 2 days.

Cranberry Panna Cotta

This elegant, low-fat panna cotta requires only five ingredients: cranberries, sugar, gelatin, water and buttermilk (instead of the usual cream).

Panna Cotta with Tropical Fruit 

This Panna Cotta with Tropical Fruit is enriched with condensed milk and inspired by Austin-based SnoMo’s riff on the classic dessert. Topped with juicy pineapple and kiwi, this simple treat is bright, creamy, and delicious.

