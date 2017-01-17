Paleo Snack Recipes

Get inspired by these paleo-friendly snack recipes, from beef jerky to sweet-and-savory nut mixes.
This fantastic sweet-savory mix of pecans, almonds and walnuts from The Casual Vineyard Table, by Carolyn Wente and Kimball Jones, makes a great gift.
These dead-simple kale chips from F&W's Kay Chun are irresistibly crispy and require just 15 minutes of prep.
As chia seeds soak in almond milk, they create a tapioca-like pudding.
This classic jerky gets a double dose of peppery flavor from both cracked peppercorns in the marinade and coarsely ground peppercorns on top.
Almond butter is easy to find in stores, but making it with smoked almonds in the food processor is crazy easy, and the savory flavor is really unusual. Spread the butter on apples, pears, fennel and celery.
Sage and garlic pair together perfectly in this easy roasted cashew recipe.
Maple syrup, sherry vinegar and citrus combine to make a terrific glaze for thick slices of slab bacon in this simple, six-ingredient recipe.