Pairing of the Day: September 7-10, 2010

Matt Neal had never made ratatouille before he opened Neal's Deli. He took the recipe from his father, the legendary Southern chef Bill Neal, and used it as the basis for his own version. Neal cooks the key ingredients—eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers and onion—separately. "That way, I can make sure each vegetable cooks exactly how I want it; plus they won't steam in a big group all together," he says.

Pairing: Lightly-oaked Sauvignon Blanc: 2008 Star Lane or 2009 Brander

