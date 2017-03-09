Pairing of the Day: September 7-10, 2010

Black-Eyed-Pea Salad

Kevin Gillespie often serves this simple bean salad over thinly sliced tomatoes. "They act like a plate underneath," he says.

Pairing: Citrusy Pinot Gris: 2009 Sineann

Ratatouille and Goat Cheese Subs

Matt Neal had never made ratatouille before he opened Neal's Deli. He took the recipe from his father, the legendary Southern chef Bill Neal, and used it as the basis for his own version. Neal cooks the key ingredients—eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers and onion—separately. "That way, I can make sure each vegetable cooks exactly how I want it; plus they won't steam in a big group all together," he says.

Pairing: Lightly-oaked Sauvignon Blanc: 2008 Star Lane or 2009 Brander

Lemon-and-Orange-Glazed Pound Cake

Bill Bowick, co-owner of Charleston's Sugar Bakeshop, created this impressive recipe to use the treasured Bundt-cake pan that Leigh Magar got from her great-grandmother. Leigh served the cake at her grandmother's 92nd birthday party.

Pairing: Dry sparkling wine: NV Thibaut-Janisson Blanc de Chardonnay or 2006 Domaine Carneros Brut Vintage Cuvée

Shrimp with Saffron Rice and Fennel Salad

At Abattoir in Atlanta, chef Joshua Hopkins uses Sharifi's saffron and Aleppo pepper in this decadent, Carolina-style shrimp with rice that would qualify as a stunt-double for shrimp 'n' grits.

Pairing: Oaked Chardonnay: 2008 Linden or 2008 Barboursville Reserve

