Pairing of the Day: September 20-24, 2010

The key to this dish is the rich Vietnamese-inspired dark caramel. "A little bitterness in the caramel makes it more complex," Andrea Reusing says. "I often tell home cooks to take the caramel as far as they think they can, then pull it off the heat and let stand for a minute before adding the other ingredients."

Pairing: Bright, cherry-inflected Barbera: 2007 La Spinetta Cà di Pian

