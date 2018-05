Chef Way: David Bouley uses a mix of wild mushroom scraps to infuse the pine-nut sauce that tops his seared trout.

Easy Way: Home cooks can make a pine-nut dressing for trout, using dried porcini plumped in the microwave.

Pairing: Zesty, appley Oregon Pinot Gris: 2009 Bethel Heights Vineyard.

