"We have wood-burning ovens that retain a lot of heat after a day of cooking pizzas," explains Travis Lett. "So we often use them overnight for things like this slow-cooked leg of lamb." While Lett cooks his lamb for up to 10 hours, this version in a conventional oven cuts the cooking time by more than half.

Pairing: Dark, blackberry-scented Syrah: 2009 Qupé Central Coast.

