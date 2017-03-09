Pairing of the Day: October 4-8, 2010

The chef at Osteria di San Cesario, Anna Dente, is known as the Queen of Matriciana. She not only makes the pasta and sauce herself, she draws on her family's four decades in the butchering business to make her own guanciale (cured hog jowl)—though the sauce is also fantastic made with pancetta.

Pairing: Rich Frascati: 2008 Fontana Candida Luna Mater or 2008 Castel de Paolis Donna Adriana

