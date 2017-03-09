Pairing of the Day: October 18-22, 2010

Jason Franey makes the most of the superb mushrooms that grow in the Pacific Northwest—for instance, pairing sautéed chanterelles with roasted salmon and figs in a red wine sauce. Since chanterelles are not always easy to find (and are expensive), oyster mushrooms are an ideal substitute.

Pairing: New world Pinot Noir: 2008 Hirsch Vineyards Lulu Canlis from Sonoma or 2007 Kooyong Massale from Australia.

