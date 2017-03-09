Pairing of the Day: November 22-26, 2010

Frozen Maple-Mousse Pie with Candied Cranberries

Kathleen Callahan of Seattle's Emmer & Rye started her career studying marine biology, then segued into cooking fish in restaurants. Today she makes delicious desserts like this frozen pie topped with slow-simmered cranberries.

Pairing: Berry-scented sparkling rosé: NV Renardat-Fâche Vin du Bugey Cerdon Méthode Ancestrale.

Potato, Leek and Broccoli Soup with Pancetta Crumbs

During its first year, Essex Farm harvested 10,000 pounds of potatoes in just one day; Kristin Kimball turned some of them into potato-leek soup.

Pairing: Fragrant, medium-bodied Italian white: 2009 Vietti Roero Arneis.

Pumpkin Cheesecake with Brown-Butter Pears

At Pulino's Bar & Pizzeria in Manhattan, pastry chef Jane Tseng creates dishes like this awesome dessert. She uses the tangy, pungent, soft-ripened Italian cheese Robiolina and house-made gingersnaps; the version here calls for cream cheese and boxed cookies.

Pairing: Juicy, sweet white: 2008 Anam Cara Cellars Nicholas Estate Gewürztraminer.

Soy-Sauce-and-Honey-Glazed Turkey

"We never had turkey on Thanksgiving," says Joanne Chang, "only duck. I love turkey with sage and butter, but I crave the flavors I grew up with." Here, she marinates and bastes the bird with soy, sesame, honey and ginger, giving it superb flavor and a beautiful mahogany color.

Pairing: Monterey Pinot Noir: 2008 La Crema or 2008 J. Lohr Fog's Reach.

Beet, Pickled Cherry and Crispy Shallot Salad

Moroccans often start a big meal with several small salads, including one with marinated beets. Mourad Lahlou combines roasted beets with mizuna to create the large salad here.

Pairing: Robust, juicy rosé: 2009 Tapeña.

