Pairing of the Day: November 15-19, 2010

Chef Lulzim Rexhepi of New York City's Kittichai cuts turkey legs crosswise before simmering them first in broth, then in a delightful Thai red-curry sauce. This version skips the broth. To simplify the recipe more, have your butcher cut the drumsticks, or just cook them whole.

Pairing: Vibrant, medium-bodied Spanish red: 2009 D. Ventura Viña do Burato Mencía.

