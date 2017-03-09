Pairing of the Day: November 14-18 2011

Food & Wine
Swordfish Piccata

Pairing: Fresh, lime-inflected Riesling: 2009 Frankland Estate Isolation Ridge.

Slideshow of Seafood Wine Pairings  More Seafood Wine Pairings

Shrimp Bisque with Crab and Tapioca

Pairing: Brisk northern Italian white: 2009 Abbazia di Novacella Kerner.

Plus: Best Pairings for Italian Wines

Rice Pudding with Butternut Squash and Sweet Milk Tea

Pairing: Nutty, dried fruit–scented tawny port: Warre's Otima 10 Ten Year Old Tawny or Quinta do Infantado Tawny.

Slideshow of Rice Pudding Recipes  More Rice Pudding Recipes

Shaved-Vegetable Salad

Pairing: Rhône-style white: 2009 Bonny Doon Le Cigare Blanc, a blend of Grenache Blanc and Roussanne, or the 2010 Cline Sonoma Coast Viognier.

Plus: French Wine Regions: The Rhône Valley

Chocolate-Cayenne Cocktail Cookies

Pairing: Frothy, fruity Italian Lambrusco: NV Medici Ermete Solo.

Plus: Sparkling Wines from Italy to Austria

