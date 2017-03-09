Pairing of the Day: May 7-11, 2012

Morel-and-Asparagus Salad with Frisée and Butter Lettuce

Pairing: Minerally German Riesling: 2010 Mönchhof Mosel Slate Spätlese or 2011 Dönnhoff Estate.

Crunchy Pork Kimchi Burgers

Pairing: Juicy Spanish rosé: 2011 Yellow + Blue.

French Fries with Bulgogi and Caramelized Kimchi

Pairing: Zippy pilsner: Avery’s Joe’s Pilsner or Oskar Blues’s Mama’s Little Yella Pils.

Thai Chicken with Hot-Sour-Salty-Sweet Sauce

Pairing: Peppery, raspberry-rich Zinfandel: 2009 Grayson Zinfandel.

Fried Semolina Dumplings with Apricots and Apricot Preserves

Pairing: Lively, off-dry Riesling: 2010 Alfred Merkelbach Kinheimer Rosenberg Spätlese or 2010 St. Urbans-Hof.

