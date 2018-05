"Fish cakes are perceived as being quite British, and they're always a bit brown and a little dull," Yotam Ottolenghi says. To make the cakes more vibrant, he adds plenty of herbs and serves them with a tarragon-infused tomato sauce spiked with fresh red chile.

Pairing: Full-bodied southern Italian white: 2009 Librandi Ciro Grecò Bianco.

More Healthy Fish Recipes