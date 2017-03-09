Pairing of the Day: May 3 - 7, 2010

Food & Wine
1 of 5

Caesar Salad with Crispy Tofu Croutons

In this creative remix of a classic Caesar, Melissa Rubel Jacobson pan-fries tofu cubes until they become crisp and crouton-like. Plus, she blends soft tofu with olive oil, lemon juice and an anchovy to make a terrific Caesar-style dressing without the standard raw egg yolks.

Pairing: 2009 Miguel Torres Chile Las Mulas

2 of 5

Smoky Ribollita

Ribollita ("twice boiled" in Italian) is a Tuscan classic made from reheated minestrone. Charlie Parker spikes his version with sweet smoked paprika and fire-roasted tomatoes.

Pairing: 2006 Ca' del Solo or 2007 Falesco

3 of 5

Crispy Fried-Fish Tacos

Classically trained chef Tomas Lee was eager to bring the Asian-taco craze to Atlanta with his new restaurant Hankook. Here, he flavors panko-breaded fried-fish tacos with hoisin mayonnaise.

Pairing: Margarita made with 100-percent agave tequila, like Patrón Silver

4 of 5

Grilled Vegetable Sandwiches

This vegetarian sandwich from New York's Brooklyn Fare is terrific warm, but for a shortcut, use jarred olive tapenade instead of homemade and serve the sandwich cold.

Pairing: 2009 Il Mimo

5 of 5

Ted Allen's Lobster Bouillabaisse

A classic bouillabaisse often contains six or more different kinds of fish. "But for my money, you really just need lobster, a firm fish and either mussels or clams," says Ted Allen. Even in a simplified version of the Provençal seafood stew, Allen still thinks it's important to make a broth; here, he uses the lobster shells. "For a stronger seafood flavor, add a bottle of clam juice to the finished stock," he says.

Pairing: 2009 Domaine Houchart or 2009 Domaine du Bagnol

