Pairing of the Day: May 23-27, 2011

Salmon with Red WineBalsamic Sauce

Chef Alfred Portale of New York City's Gotham Bar and Grill serves salmon with a peppery riff on beurre rouge (a French butter sauce made with red wine).

Pairing: Oregon Pinot Noir: 2009 Argyle Willamette Valley.

Lamb Shawarma

In Midtown NYC, the Kwik Meal cart serves amazing $7 lamb-over-rice. Here, F&W's version.

Pairing: Spicy Santa Barbara Syrah: 2007 Three Saints Santa Ynez Valley.

Greek Fish Stew

"On the Greek island of Kalymnos, fishermen make a stew with shellfish, whole fish, lemon, onion and water," says Andrew Zimmern. "They eat it straight from the pot with their hands—no bowls. It tastes of sweat and iodine, but it is easily one of the best soups I've ever had. I make my version with halibut, throwing in mussels at the end."

Pairing: Vibrant Greek White: 2010 Gai'a Notios or 2009 Domaine Skouras White.

Asparagus with Watercress and Brown Butter Potatoes

In Austria, restaurants often devote entire menus to white and green asparagus (known as spargel) when spring finally arrives. Here, asparagus is fried until crisp.

Pairing: Citrusy Austrian white blend: 2010 Rotes Haus Gemichter Satz.

PHOTO © CON POULOS

Fried Chicken Tacos

"Right in Tijuana's red-light district sits Kentucky Fried Buches, where cooks fry chicken necks, skin on, to fill soft corn tortillas. I can't stop eating them," says Andrew Zimmern. "At home, I fry skin-on chicken thighs until they're supercrisp, then eat them with avocado-tomatillo salsa, my family's favorite."

Pairing: Light-bodied Beaujolais: 2009 Clos de la Roilette Fleurie or the sweet-berried 2009 Villa Ponciago La Réserve Fleurie.

