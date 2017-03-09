Pairing of the Day: May 17 - 21, 2010

Food & Wine
Farfalle with Spring Vegetables

Douglas Monsalud of Kitchenette in San Francisco serves hyper-seasonal dishes like this lemony pasta salad with lots of green vegetables and herbs.

Pairing: A zesty, herbal Sauvignon Blanc like the 2009 Mount Nelson Marlborough

Santa Fe Quinoa Salad

At L.A. Bento in Los Angeles, chef Chad Aaland makes quinoa salad with three types of beans and house-pickled onions. This streamlined version with black beans and jarred cocktail onions is tasty, too.

Pairing: A juicy, plummy Malbec from Argentina like the 2008 Yellow + Blue

Crunchy Tofu Tacos

From his Pepto-pink truck, Joe Kim of the Flying Pig sells French-Asian tacos and sliders all around L.A., playfully combining ingredients like the fried tofu and peanuts here.

Pairing: A strawberry-scented dry rosé from California like the 2009 Sofia

Shaking Beef

Charles Phan of the Slanted Door in San Francisco serves this sweet and vinegary Vietnamese dish with a tart dipping sauce of lime juice, salt and pepper. In the easy way, serve the beef with fresh lime wedges instead of a dipping sauce.

Pairing: A bright, juicy Beaujolais like the 2008 Christophe Pacalet Côte de Brouilly

Bucatini all'Amatriciana

At New York City's Babbo, Mario Batali creates a simple, brilliant version of this classic dish, tossing the long, hollow pasta strands with house-cured guanciale (pork jowl) and a spicy house-made tomato sauce. In the easy way, use pancetta, which is simpler to find than guanciale, and buy a good jarred tomato sauce instead of making one.

Pairing: A medium-bodied Barbera d'Alba like the 2007 Cantina Terre del Barolo

