Pairing of the Day: May 16-20, 2011

ThymeCrusted Buttery Halibut with Parsley Sauce

When he can find them, Larry Stone makes this simple dish with halibut cheeks, an inexpensive part of the fish that's especially luscious. Pieces of fillet work well, too. Coating the fish in Wondra flour, which is very finely milled, gives it a crisp, buttery crust.

Pairing: Oregon Chardonnay: 2009 Domaine Drouhin Arthur Chardonnay.

General Tso's Chicken

Midtown Lunch's Zach Brooks adores this sweet-spicy Chinese-American restaurant staple. The version here is lighter than take-out because the chicken is only lightly coated in cornstarch and is pan-fried rather than deep-fried.

Pairing: Bright Italian sparkling wine: NV Mionetto Prosecco di Valdobbiadene.

Potato Gnocchi with Garlic Butter, Mushrooms and Snails

At The Modern in New York City, chef Gabriel Kreuther makes gnocchi using fromage blanc, a fresh French cheese that creates a light texture and lovely tang; sour cream is a fine replacement. Snails add an earthy flavor to the dish (though the recipe is also delicious without them).

Pairing: Juicy Pinot Noir: 2009 Babcock Rita's Earth.

Crab Louie

Evening Land president and sommelier Larry Stone is a stellar cook. One of his favorite dishes is Crab Louie.

Pairing: California Chardonnay: 2009 Evening Land Vineyards Blue Label.

Crispy Pork Belly Sandwiches with Meyer Lemon Relish

Pairing: Lush Washington state Merlot: 2006 Novelty Hill Columbia Valley.

