Pairing of the Day: May 16-20, 2011

When he can find them, Larry Stone makes this simple dish with halibut cheeks, an inexpensive part of the fish that's especially luscious. Pieces of fillet work well, too. Coating the fish in Wondra flour, which is very finely milled, gives it a crisp, buttery crust.

Pairing: Oregon Chardonnay: 2009 Domaine Drouhin Arthur Chardonnay.

