Pairing of the Day: May 10 - 14, 2010

In this riff on a classic egg-salad sandwich, Melissa Rubel Jacobson stirs finely chopped silken tofu with mayonnaise, mustard, chives and crunchy celery, then spreads it on whole wheat toast. To mimic the yellowish color of egg salad, she sometimes adds a little turmeric, but it's not necessary.
Mark Peel, chef at Los Angeles's esteemed Campanile, opened the Point, a casual new breakfast-and-lunch spot, in Culver City. Here he flavors roasted cauliflower and green beans with a mild curry powder.
Pairing: Spicy, melony Pinot Gris from Oregon: 2008 O'Reilly's
Paula Wolfert learned a dish called chaariya medfouna from a private cook named Karima. "Chaariya means noodles," Wolfert says. "Medfoun means a surprise or something hidden." Here, steamed noodles cover tender chunks of lamb spiced with cinnamon.
Pairing: A Rhône Valley red with ample tannins: 2007 Jean-Luc Colombo Les Abeilles Côtes du Rhône Rouge or 2008 Château de Saint Cosme Gigondas
In 2006, three brothers—Jesse, Brian and David Vendley—started hawking homemade tacos from a cart on the streets of Soho in Manhattan. Last summer, the trio opened restaurant Calexico in Brooklyn. The secret to their success: superfresh fillings like the pico de gallo in these carne asada (steak) tacos.
Pairing: Spicy California red blend: 2008 Hey Mambo Sultry Red