Pairing of the Day: March 5-9, 2012

Food & Wine
Potato-and-Wild-Salmon Cakes with Ginger and Scallions

Pairing: Citrusy, herbal Sauvignon Blanc: 2010 Claude Riffault Les Boucauds Sancerre or 2011 Villa Maria Private Bin.

Chicken Yakitori

Pairing: Juicy Oregon Pinot Noir: 2008 Sokol Blosser Big Tree Block or Peach Tree Block.

Seaweed-Dusted Pork Chops with Quick-Pickled Carrots

Pairing: Rhône-style white blend: 2010 Boekenhoutskloof Wolftrap White or 2010 Tablas Creek Côtes de Tablas Blanc.

Pasta with Sausage, Basil and Mustard

Pairing: Ripe California Merlot: 2008 Trinchero Napa Valley Chicken Ranch Vineyard.

Roast Beef with Oven-Roasted Tomato Salsa

Pairing: Oregon Pinot Noir: 2009 Anne Amie Willamette Valley or the 2009 Benton Lane Estate.

