Pairing of the Day: March 3-7, 2014

Food & Wine
1 of 5

Trout with Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette

Pairing: Juicy New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc: 2013 Babich Marlborough or 2013 Cloudy Bay.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Cheesy Burgers with Soy-Spiked Ketchup

Pairing: Peppery, fruit-forward California Zinfandel: 2011 Ravenswood Napa Valley Old Vine or 2010 Peachy Canyon Westside.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Zucchini & Spinach Soup with Barley, Coriander & Watercress

Pairing: Fragrant and minerally Pinot Grigio from northern Italy: 2012 Alois Lageder or 2012 Elena Walch.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Beef-Ricotta Meatballs with Braised Beet Greens

Pairing: Medium-bodied Barbera from Piedmont's Alba region: 2011 De Forville or 2012 Elio Altare.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Swordfish Skewers with Salsa Verde

Pairing: Herby, citrusy Vermentino from Italy's Ligurian coast: 2012 Sella & Mosca La Cala or 2012 Bisson Vignaerta.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up